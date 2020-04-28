Share:

BAHAWALPUR - As many as 4 persons were killed after consuming hand sanitizer for the purpose of alcohol in Bhatta Number 1 area here on Monday.

According to police sources, four persons identified as Haroon Masih, Robin Masih, Shoukat Masih and Rauf Masih had drunk hand sanitizer for the purpose of alcohol and fell unconscious. They were rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital where all of them expired.

However, the brother of Shoukat Masih told the police that his brother was a patient of diabetes and had died after the level of diabetes dropped in his body while the heirs of Rauf Masih have submitted that he has died due to cardiac arrest. However, Police were investigating the incident. In the meanwhile the district administration was taking concrete measures to effectively ensure implementation of lockdown restrictions for curbing coronavirus pandemic.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner-1 Ali Sher Khan paid visit to bazaars and inspect implementation of preventative measures by shopkeepers.

During inspection, several shopkeepers were held for violating lockdown measures by keeping their outlets open beyond 4pm.

He also directed for strictly implementation preventative measures such as social distancing to stop spread of coronavirus.

In a bid to prevent profiteering in such situation, the AAC also inspected prices of daily use commodities at shops main Haripur bazaar, Darband Bund, Adda Bazaar, Chapper Road, Purrana Bus Adda, Rwaily Road and directed shopkeepers to sell items according to officially prescribed rate list.