KARACHI - Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Haleem Adil Shaikh on Monday took strong exception to an interview of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, reminding him of the series of measures taken by the Federal Government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, to help Sindh government in handling the COVID-19 related challenges.

Haleem Shaikh, who is also PTI’s parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly, said in a video statement the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader should have counter checked the facts before making false claims.

The facts, he said, could have even been verified by his Chief Minister of Sindh, who, and not the PPP chief, was representing the province in the National Cooridnation Council meetings on regular basis and without any failure and hence was in a far better position to talk about the ground realities. Advising the PPP chairman to ensure his presence among his voters and supporters in the trying times instead of roaming around abroad, the PTI leader said all the provincial governments were given full representation in the crucial meetings and support needed by each of them was also being ensured without any failure.

He mentioned that the hospitals, formerly under the administrative control of Federal Government and later devolved to the Sindh Government the 18th Constitutional Amendment, along with all other tertiary care and major healthcare facilities in the province were being provided, without any distinction, the equipment needed to handle COVID-19.

Haleem demands immediate release of salaries to paramedical staff

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh has demanded of the Sindh government to release the salaries of 182 paramedical staff of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Hyderabad here on Monday.

He said that the paramedical staff had been deprived of their salaries for 22 months, said a press release. He alleged that the provincial government appointed the staff but it did not release salaries to them. He said that in view of the current situation, the paramedical staff could not be ignored.

The poor employees were protesting in favour of their demands for many months, he added. Haleem asked the provincial government to pay salaries to the paramedical staff and resolve their issues immediately. He warned that if issues of the staff were not resolved then PTI would join their protest.