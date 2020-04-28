Share:

ISLAMABAD - To honour the brave services of front-line police personnel safeguarding the federal capital by putting their own well-being at risk during the COVID-19 outbreak, Hashoo Group has launched an initiative to benefit them by providing Sehr and Iftar meals at their checkpoints during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

This was decided in a meeting held between the Hashoo Group Hospitality Division - Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mr. Haseeb Gardezi and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Police Mr. Waqar Uddin Syed in Islamabad on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Hashoo Group is going to provide daily Sehr and Iftar meals to all on-duty law-enforcement agency (LEA) personnel deployed at security checkpoints in the jurisdiction of Islamabad. The Group, in collaboration with Islamabad Police, is going to deliver a total of 7,200 hygienically packed nutritious meals to the policemen manning the checkpoints throughout the Holy month of Ramadan.