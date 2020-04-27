Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Supreme Court of Pakistan was Monday moved against the verdict of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on federal government’s measures to control coronavirus crisis, spreading across the country.

In this regard, the Civil Society Pakistan filed an appeal against the IHC judgment dated 30-03-2020 under Article 185(3) of Constitution and cited federation through Secretary Ministry of Interior, Prime Minister through Principal Secretary, Advisor to the PM on Overseas Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, DG ISPR, DG National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as respondents.

It was March 30 when the IHC dismissed the petition of civil society saying, “The federal and the provincial governments are dealing with the crisis in order to prevent the spread of the deadly Covid-19 and safeguard the citizens from harm.”

“In such a situation it is not appropriate to doubt the bona fide of the State and its functionaries. Moreover, it is a global challenge to contain the spread of the Covid-19,” it added. The appeal filed through Tariq Asad advocate prayed to the apex court to set aside the judgment of the IHC. He contended that the impugned judgment was not in accordance with the law. He maintained that without hearing the parties the IHC chief justice dismissed the petition.

The petitioner submitted that the respondents have failed to take proper measure in time to control the pandemic. He said that the PM [Imran Khan] in a press conference said that there was no need of lockdown as it means imposing curfew in the country.

He added that the impugned order dated 30-03-2020 is against the law and in excess of jurisdiction. He said that on the first hearing a judge of IHC entertaining the petition had issued notices to the respondents to appear in person. However, on the next date of hearing the IHC Chief Justice fixed the matter before his single bench despite the fact that the petitioner had categorically requested in his application that the case should not be fixed before bench of IHC CJ.

He maintained that the Chief Justice of Pakistan in a larger bench in an identical petition had also expressed dissatisfaction over the conduct of federal government and the step taken by it to control the pandemic. He said that the purpose of filing the petition was to secure the lives of the Pakistani citizens irrespective of their religion or cast and creed.

The petitioner urged the apex court to form judicial commission to look into the matter of negligence committed by the federal government allowing Zaireen/pilgrims to enter into Pakistan and moving all over Pakistan.