Islamabad - Terming the ongoing locust attack the biggest threat to food security in Pakistan, Japanese Ambassador Matsuda Kuninori has said that Japan is willing to help Pakistan to acquire pesticides and other essential products to combat the onslaught.

The Japanese Ambassador Mr. Matsuda Kuninori expressed these view in a meeting with Federal minister for National food security and research Syed Fakhar Imam, The Japanese Ambassador called on Federal minister for National food security and research here Monday.

Japanese Ambassador said Pakistan is one of the major agricultural products exporter and many countries depend upon Pakistan for rice, fruits etc.

Japan is already working (in Pakistan) on various projects and many Japanese companies are willing to invest in agriculture sector in Pakistan. He said ongoing locust situation is the biggest threat to food security for Pakistan. Japan is willing to help Pakistan to acquire pesticides and other essential products. Japan is also helping Pakistan financially in current COVID-19 epidemic. Pakistan does export fruits and vegetables, but the quantity is limited to cater the increasing demand of Japanese market especially of mangos.

Federal minister told Japanese Ambassador, Mr. Matsuda Kuninori that Pakistan is among major wheat exporters of the world because of adverse weather conditions wheat export would be affected this year. Pakistan and Japan should increase collaboration in transfer of technology and information in agriculture sector. The minister also emphasized role of Japan in agricultural machinery. Pakistan also requires assistance from Japan in growing crop seeds technology he added.

Syed Fakhar Imam emphasised that government wants to enhance Flori culture in Pakistan and assistance from japans’ government will be highly valuable. In the meeting it was discussed that Japan will facilitate Pakistan to control locust, in value addition of fruits and vegetables and Flori culture specially tulip and roses. Collaboration in sectors of fishery, livestock, poultry etc should also be enhanced. Federal minister acknowledge the ongoing projects and collaboration of Japanese Government in Pakistan. Japanese Ambassador Ensured further financial assistance and collaboration in agriculture sector by the Japanese Government.