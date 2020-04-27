Share:

LAHORE - Wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal has said that he and his family will fight against the ‘extremely harsh’ three-year ban on his younger brother Umar Akmal. Kamram questioned that why his brother was handed such a ‘harsh’ ban when others were given lenient punishments for similar violations in the past. “We are shocked at the three-year ban. The punishment handed to Umar Akmal is ‘extremely harsh’ but we are waiting for the detailed verdict. “There are precedents of much shorter bans on similar violations in the past. We are at a loss to understand why Umar Akmal has been treated differently,” he added. Kamran made it clear that the Akmal family will fight the punishment. “We will definitely exercise our right to appeal and go to every platform to seek justice for Umar Akmal,” he said.