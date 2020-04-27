Share:

Islamabad-The 35 year old star - who is expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom - admitted while she is facing some tough challenges, being in isolation has meant she is ‘grateful’ for so many things.

Speaking to American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, she said: ‘I’m having cravings that I cannot necessarily fulfil if I want to but, you know, I think there is a lot of things that I am grateful for these days.’ The Dark Horse hit-maker, 35, revealed her pregnancy news recently when she dropped the music video for recent single Never Worn White, which showed her cradling her baby bump at the end. Katy then confirmed the news in a subsequent Instagram video, admitting it is ‘the longest secret’ she has ‘ever had to keep’.

She said: ‘I’m late ... but you already knew that. There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.’