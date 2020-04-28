Share:

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information

and Public Relations

Ajmal Wazir has said that the provincial government

has lifted the ban on handcarts and tandoor (ovens)

about closing time and they can continue their business

activities after 4pm in view of the difficulties faced by the fasting people.He said that all difficult decisions

are being taken for the protection and benefit of the people. He expressed these views while briefing the media

on the corona situation at the Information Media Cell, Civil Secretariat, Peshawar. The Adviser said that 71 new cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours. The total numbers

of corona patients have reached 1864, while 5 deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total

number of deaths to 98 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Ajmal Wazir said that in the last 24 hours 30 corona patients

have been recovered, bringing the total number of patients who have beaten corona

to 515.As per the statistics of Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa Health Department

55 case surfaced in Peshawar Division with total

four deaths out of total 745 cases. In Mardan division four cases surfaced with no death in last 24 hours while 68 persons recovered. Likewise in Malakand Division

38 new cases were reported

with two deaths and 179 recovered out of total 526. In Hazara Division 16 new cases of the virus were tested positive while 30 recovered

out of total 161 cases. In Kohat Division, two new cases surfaced with no death while 61 recovered out of 129 patients till to date. In Bannu Division, five new cases were tested positive and 27 others recovered out of total 39 cases. In Dera Ismail Khan Division, no new case was reported and seven persons recovered out of total 25 patients. The CM’s adviser elaborated

on the government’s measures

to deal with the corona virus saying that protective equipments have been sent for the medical staff of 49 hospitals across the province to deal with the coronavirus. He said that the government was providing all the necessary

equipments to the medical

staff on priority basis. Appreciating the services of doctors and other medical personnel in the current situation,

Ajmal Wazir said that doctors and other medical personnel were our heroes and their safety is the top priority

of the government.Regarding the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program in the tribal districts, he said that the data of North and South Waziristan has been completed and now cash is being provided to the deserving

people there.Ajmal Wazir said that under the Ehsas Emergency Cash Program, the cash flow from the provincial government will also start soon. He said that a sum of Rs. 6,000 would be provided to each deserving

family by the provincial government for three months.The Information Advisor further said that Ulema are on the same page with the government against corona. The Ulema agree with all the precautionary measures taken

by the medical experts including

social distance.The Information Adviser said that Chief Minister Mehmood

Khan himself is on the front line and is monitoring all the arrangements and being briefed by all the concerned departments on the current situation on daily basis.Adviser said that the cure for this disease is only and only Caution, therefore, the public is requested to stay at home and avoid going out. If it is very important

to go out, then take all precautions, including social