LAhore - This fall, Suleman Dawood School of Business at Lahore University of Management Sciences will be offering 1.5 year Master of Science (MS) degrees designed to integrate business education in three specialties, namely business and public policy, healthcare management and innovation, and technology management and entrepreneurship. These programs will serve as a fast-track alternative to the school’s flagship MBA program, with coursework to be completed within the first year followed by a practical field project at a partner organization which may well end up being a long-term employer.

This new offering seeks to capitalize on the pressing need for specialist knowledge combined with a managerial skillset to exceed expectations in a range of public sector organizations, private businesses, and entrepreneurial ventures. The programs will be built upon common core courses in functional business areas of finance, data analytics, and strategy the first semester. This will be followed by specialized courses in the second semester, a data analysis course in the summer, and finally the practical field project.