ISLAMABAD - Amid the rapid outbreak of the Covid19, majority of mosques in Islamabad are witnessing a huge influx
of worshippers with no precautionary measures
and the government
is yet to take action in this regard.The Islamabad administration
is yet to take any action against those clerics who have failed to follow the SOPs fixed by the government and religious
clerics.Following the grave violations of SOPs, Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the masses to offer prayers at homes.On the other hand, Religious
Affairs Minister Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has also expressed annoyance
over the non-serious
attitude of clerics
for not following the precautionary measures
during worship at mosques.He had warned that religious
elements would be held responsible in case of failure in this regard.
Earlier on Friday, a major
development took place after the law enforcement
agencies curbed the outsiders from offering the prayer at Lal Masjid as they were repeatedly violating