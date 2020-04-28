ISLAMABAD - The second batch of medical supplies by China
Three Gorges Corporation
(CTG) to help Pakistan containing COVID-19 will arrive here tomorrow.The first batch of medical
supplies donated by CTG has already arrived here. On behalf of the Pakistani government, NDMA has received the goods and greeted the Chinese representatives at the airport, Gwadar Pro App reported on Monday. At the handover ceremony,
Minister for Power,
Omar Ayub Khan, expressed
gratitude to the Chinese government and CTG for their aids. According to Zhang Jun, a representative of CTG, the two batches of supplies
include 750,000 surgical
masks, ventilators and protection gowns, which is the largest donations
Pakistan has received
from foreign enterprises
since the outbreak of the virus in the country. Zhang said, 70 percent
of the supplies will be donated to National
Disaster Management Commission and the largest state-owned hospital
in Islamabad to enhance
their capacity to battle against COVID-19. The remaining 30 percent
will be donated to four communities where CTG’s projects are located,
to show their solidarity
with the neighbouring
residents. Talking about the reason
of donations to Pakistan,
Zhang said, “When China’s Wuhan was facing
enormous challenges
amid the virus, CTG’s Pakistani and Chinese workers, made