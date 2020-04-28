Share:

ISLAMABAD - The second batch of medical supplies by China

Three Gorges Corporation

(CTG) to help Pakistan containing COVID-19 will arrive here tomorrow.The first batch of medical

supplies donated by CTG has already arrived here. On behalf of the Pakistani government, NDMA has received the goods and greeted the Chinese representatives at the airport, Gwadar Pro App reported on Monday. At the handover ceremony,

Minister for Power,

Omar Ayub Khan, expressed

gratitude to the Chinese government and CTG for their aids. According to Zhang Jun, a representative of CTG, the two batches of supplies

include 750,000 surgical

masks, ventilators and protection gowns, which is the largest donations

Pakistan has received

from foreign enterprises

since the outbreak of the virus in the country. Zhang said, 70 percent

of the supplies will be donated to National

Disaster Management Commission and the largest state-owned hospital

in Islamabad to enhance

their capacity to battle against COVID-19. The remaining 30 percent

will be donated to four communities where CTG’s projects are located,

to show their solidarity

with the neighbouring

residents. Talking about the reason

of donations to Pakistan,

Zhang said, “When China’s Wuhan was facing

enormous challenges

amid the virus, CTG’s Pakistani and Chinese workers, made