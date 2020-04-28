Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the masaajid’s administrative committees, not following the 20-point SOPs, were playing with the lives of millions of people.

Since there were reports from different cities about not following the prescribed SOPs, he said the government had been compelled to take strict action to save lives of people.

He also reiterated that the coronavirus spread would continue surging, if people continued to come out of their homes unnecessarily. He also acknowledged the services of all health professionals and volunteers fighting against coronavirus and its impact on frontlines.

Ch Sarwar was addressing a ceremony organized in honour of volunteers working to serve poor families, whose breadwinners lost their jobs, as well as talking to media persons at Governor’s House on Monday. Vice-Chairperson Sarwar Foundation Begum Parveen Sarwar, Akhwat chairman Dr Amjad Saqib and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking to media persons, the Governor said the top ulema had held a meeting with President Arif Alvi, all provincial governors, AJK President and Gilgit-Baltistan Governor, had agreed upon 20 points SOPs for masajid during Ramazan and had assured that all protective measures would be taken in letter and spirit.

Unfortunately, he said, reports suggested that thousands of masajid were not observing the 20 points protective measures and added that such a situation could raise the number of coronavirus-positive patients to millions from thousands. “Those, not implementing protective measures, will be held responsible if the surge in patients takes place,” he said.

Replying to a question, the Governor said that the government was implementing smart lockdown as well as ensuring that ration should reach those families, whose breadwinners lost their jobs during the current crisis. In order to serve all in need, he said, the government was also working with social welfare organizations.

He said the government in collaboration with the Punjab Development Network had set a target to provide ration to 300,000 poor families but now this target had been increased to 500,000. “We will complete this target during Ramzan,” he said.

The Governor Punjab stressed that philanthropists should serve the poor and the current crisis-affected people wholeheartedly. He said that those serving the poor were heroes and added that the government would not leave any needy alone in these testing times.