ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday expressed its displeasure over officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for not submitting medical reports of Omni Group chairperson Anwar Majeed in his bail plea in fake bank accounts case.

A two-member bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the bail plea filed by Anwar Majeed, a prime accused in the fake accounts case.

During the hearing, the NAB officials failed to produce the medical reports of Majeed, which resulted in the court’s displeasure in this matter.

When Justice Farooq asked about the medical report of Majeed, the NAB investigation officer (IO) said that he could not produce the report as flights have been suspended during the lockdown.

Expressing its annoyance, the IHC bench remarked that only the medical reports had been sought from NAB and NAB has not been asked to scrutinize the reports. It added that it only has to acquire them from the doctor.

The IHC bench observed that the reports were to be brought from Karachi and no one from Islamabad was required to go anywhere.

The court asked that what is the issue? Is the IO required to submit a questionnaire? The bench remarked that whether a contempt of court notice should be served to the IO for not implementing court orders issued on March 31. The bench lashed out at the IO and remarked that he would be sent to Adaila Jail if he failed to produce the medical reports on the next hearing. Later, the court gave one week time to the IO to produce the reports before the court and deferred the hearing till May 4 for further proceedings in this matter.