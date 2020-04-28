Share:

MULTAN - An eighty-eight bedded isolation block consisting of five wards has been set up at Nishtar Hospital to fight COVID-19, said focal person for Infectious Disease, Dr Irfan Arshad. Talking to mediamen on Monday, he informed that an isolation ward has turned into a complete block now to facilitate the viral disease patients.

The block consisted of ward 22, 26,27,28 and 29, he said adding that a separate labour room, operation theatre and ultrasound room has been made functional in ward 26.

Another five rooms of the ward have been allocated for surgical issue of the patients, Dr Irfan stated.

For serious patients of coronavirus, ward no 27 has been fixed along with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) consisting of five rooms and as many ventilators, the focal person said adding that it was a separate ICU other than hospital ICU already working in ward no 8.

Dr Irfan informed that A High Dependency Unit (HDU) of five rooms was also part of ward 27 whereas ten rooms have been allocated for critical patients of the virus.

Ward no 22, 28 and 29 has been reserved for mild corona patients, he said and added that soon a separate Emergency block for COVID-19 patients would start functioning, he concluded.

Woman allegedly

commits suicide

A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling here at Basti Zaidan Mouza Duraabpur on Monday.

According to police, Salma Bibi W/O Sabir Hussain had some domestic issues with her in-laws and was living in the house of her parents because her husband was abroad for the last few years. She returned to her in-laws house on Sunday and the family found her hanging body in the room next morning.

Brother of deceased woman Abdullah alleged that in-laws of her sister killed her. However, police have shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.