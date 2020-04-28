Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on Monday said that the Bureau had filed 101 corruption references in different accountability courts out of a total of 179 active mega corruption cases.

He made these remarks while chairing the fortnightly meeting of NAB to review its performance at the Bureau’s headquarters.

Giving further details he said that 46 corruption references had already been disposed of, while 13 inquiries and 19 investigations are under process. He said NAB has recovered a record Rs 178 billion from the corrupt elements in the country during the last two years, directly and indirectly, and deposited them in the national exchequer. Overall, NAB has recovered Rs. 328 billion.

He directed all DGs of NAB to pursue every corruption case according to merit and transparently as per law. He said NAB is carrying out a through performance review of all Regional Bureaus and NAB Headquarters, including operation and prosecution divisions. Similarly, measures taken by the present management of NAB in order to further improve the performance and efficiency are also being reviewed regularly in order to implement the decisions in letter and spirit.

Chairman NAB said that the accountability body has chalked out a very comprehensive Anti-Corruption Strategy for eradication of corruption. He said the body had adopted a zero-tolerance policy regarding undue behaviour from its investigation officers. To close the possibility of any single NAB officer influencing the discharge of official investigation, the concept of a “Combined Investigation Team” (CIT) has been introduced, where two investigation officers and a legal consultant are working as a team for a fair, transparent, and unbiased investigation.

He said that the overall conviction ratio in the accountability courts is about 70 percent. He said that the performance of all Regional Bureaus of NAB would be conducted on midterm and annual basis at a given criteria under Quantified Grading System in order to review and further improve the performance of officials of NAB, with better quantitative and qualitative improvements in Operational Efficiency Index, rationalized workload, clearly drawn job descriptions and institutional support and supervision.