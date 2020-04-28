Share:

ISLAMABAD - More than 62,000 labourers

from Indian occupied

Jammu and Kashmir, who have been stranded in various parts of India amid COVID-19 lockdown are facing shortage of food and other commodities.According to Kashmir Media Service, The actual number of the stranded labourers might be much more as these 62,000 labourers

are only those whose distressed calls were received on the helpline numbers, set up by the local authorities in the territory.Out of the total number of registered stranded labourers in the Indian states, a total of around 20,000 are stuck in Himachal

Pradesh (HP), followed by Maharashtra

with 13,000 while in Uttar Pradesh around 10,000 are stranded.Similarly, in Punjab the number of labourers

stranded from Kashmir

is 3000 while the figures in Delhi, Uttrakhand,

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka,

West Bengal and Goa stand at 2500, 2000, 3000, 1700, 1500, 1000, 300 and 1800 respectively.

In addition, as many as 154 people of Jammu and Kashmir are