ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the parliamentarians to play an active part in maximum facilitating the public and providing relief to the weaker segments of society, particularly during the current situation of coronavirus in the country. He expressed these views in a meeting with Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, and Members of National Assembly (MNAs) including Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai and Ali Khan Jadoon in Islamabad. The MNAs apprised the prime minister about the ongoing relief work in the wake of lockdown. The meeting also discussed development matters pertaining to their respective constituencies. The MNAs also informed Imran Khan about situation emerged due to coronavirus pandemic and ongoing relief activities. Matters, pertaining to development, also came under discussion during the meeting. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that future strategy to tackle the challenge of coronavirus will be made while keeping in view the needs of all segments of the society, especially the poor and vulnerable. While chairing a review meeting on the situation of COVID-19 here, the Prime Minister said there is a need to maintain balance between economic activities in the country and measures against coronavirus pandemic. Imran Khan said ensuring social distance for the prevention of coronavirus is a shared responsibility of every member of society. The Prime Minister directed that a plan of action be formulated in Ramazan, keeping in view the situation and the needs of the people.