Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Prime Minister Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday have called on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad.

According to details, matters pertaining to new assignment of Shibli Faraz and Asim Saleem Bajwa were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz was appointed as Federal Information Minister.

Meanwhile, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman and former Inter-Services Public Relations (ISP) Director General Lt Gen (retired) Asim Bajwa replaced Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting.