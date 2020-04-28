Share:

HYDERABAD - The district police on Monday distributed ration among the waiters of the marriage halls whose livelihoods were affected by the lockdown. On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio, DSP Baldia Raja Farrukh Younus distributed ration bags among the people in Baldia area. The policemen also properly formed cues in which the recipients of the ration bags were asked to stand at 6 feet distance from each other. The police officials also appealed the people to heartily follow the health advisory of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping social distance in order to save themselves and their loved ones from contracting coronavirus.

Police urged to adopt people-friendly attitude in lockdown

The legislators of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday lauded the overall role of the law enforcement agencies during the lockdown situation. In a statement issued the MQM-P’s MNAs and MPAs said Hyderabad was a center of small business and the lockdown had very adversely affected the trade activities and the trade associated with it. They urged the police for adopting friendly attitude during COVID-19 crises. They said the labourers, electricians, plumbers and other such workers should be allowed to work during the lockdown so that they could support their families.