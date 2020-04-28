Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Punjab Highways and Patrolling police have recovered thousands of litre smuggled oil here on Monday. According to Patrolling police officials, Incharge patrolling post Head Punjnad Khurram Abbas along with team followed an oil tanker which was unloading Iranian smuggled oil at a petrol pump situated near Head Punjnad in Tehsil Alipur of the district. Police recovered thousands of litre smuggled Iranian oil. A case has been registered against the petrol pump owner Mukhtiar. Further investigations were underway by the concerned police.