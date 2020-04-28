Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 32,314.57 points as compared to 32,806.38 points on the last working day with the negative change of 491.81 points (1.5%). A total of 122,282,110 shares were traded compared to the trade 120,578,701 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs5.333 billion as compared to Rs4.913 billion during last trading day.

As many as 328 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 97 recorded gain and 198 sustained losses whereas the share price of 33 companies remained unchanged.