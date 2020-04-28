Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan said, on Saturday, that Punjab government was utilising all available resources to control coronavirus pandemic in the province. In a statement, Ansar Majeed Khan said, “We should join hands with each other for the prevention of pandemic instead of political point scoring.” He maintained that quarantine centers, field hospitals, isolation wards and high dependency units were being set up across the province. The Minister further said that the profiteering mafia were not holding back even in the blessed month of Ramadan, adding that the government had devised an effective strategy to deal with such elements. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a huge relief package to masses to deal with this difficult time, adding that opposition leaders should support the government instead of appeasing their leaders.