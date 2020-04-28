Share:

LAHORE - Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour. However, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in some districts including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Taxila, Fateh Jang , Murree, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sialkot, Sargodha, Gujrnawala during night time on Monday, according to Meteorological Department. According to synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 31 & 21 Celsius respectively on Monday.