Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The Rescue-1122 staffers carried out disinfectant spray in government buildings as part of the precautionary measures to contain spread of Coronavirus.

On the directions of local Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb, District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi

formed special teams for conducting anti Coronavirus spray in police lines, DHQ hospital and offices of health department.

Afridi said that disinfectants spray was carried out to make government buildings virus free and enable employees

to work in safer environment. THREE PROCLAIMED OFFENDERS ARRESTEDMeanwhile, the local police arrested three people including two proclaimed offenders and seized narcotics in separate

actions, claimed an official on Monday.“

A party of Ghaznikhel police station raided a place in Tajazai locality along Bannu-Di Khan road and arrested a man with 6000 gram hashish”, said an official. He said that the arrested man was identified as Ibrahim and he belonged

to Janikhel area. He said that a case had been registered

against the drug trafficker under relevant section of Control Narcotics Substance Act (CNSA).Separately, the police also arrested

two proclaimed offenders Jalal and Habibullah during raids in Ratanzai and Adamzai localities of Tajori town”, maintained the official, saying that the arrested men were wanted by police in murder cases.MEAT DISTRIBUTED AMONG THE POORAround 60 animals were slaughtered in urban and rural localities of the district

to distribute meat among the lockdown-

hit and poor people. Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan had provided

bulls and cows to the village committees

which were slaughtered and meat was distributed among poor and needy people.“Slaughtering of animals was aimed to provide meat to deserving and lockdown

hit people and get favours and blessings of Allah Almighty”, said Habibur

Rehman, a close aide of the minister.

He said that Covid-19 precautionary

measures were implemented while performing slaughtering and meat distribution

activities. He called upon people to pray to Allah Almighty to protect us and entire Ummah