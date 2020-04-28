Share:

MULTAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Waseem Ahmad Khan has categorized 1,983 mosques in the region and stepped up security arrangements there. Security arrangements have been enhanced at 49 A category mosques, 114 B category mosques and 1,820 C category mosques in Multan region particularly at Seher and Iftar and prayers timing, police spokesman for RPO said in a statement. RPO said that police has been issued strict instructions to enforce coronavirus lockdown guidelines at mosques in Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal. He advised people to maintain six-feet distance from each other and in case of no sufficient space to say prayers inside mosques for maintaining distance then people should say prayers at their homes. Religious scholars from all schools of thought have unanimous view that people should stay at their homes in emergency situations. He said, police was creating awareness among the people on observance of guidelines at mosques. CPO Multan and DPOs of Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari police have enforced tight security arrangements on the orders of RPO, spokesman said.