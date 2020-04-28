Share:

LAHORE - National Assembly Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif has condemned brutal killing of 14 Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Kashmir over the past 5 days. In a statement on Monday, PML-N President called upon the international community and the United Nations to play an immediate, active and decisive role to save the lives of the oppressed Kashmiris. Shehbaz said that India is using the crushing curfew and Covid19 lockdown as an instrument of ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris while the entire world watches on. India has made a mockery of all resolutions and conventions of the UN and violated every standard of human rights in the civilised world and yet there is an unbearable lull in the global community which is sad and disappointing, he said. The world powers, civilised nations and international rights bodies must stand upto fulfil their duty to humanity and save the people of Held Kashmir from this ongoing massacre, he said. He pledged undying support for the Kashmir cause and solidarity with every child, youth and elderly of the valley. He prayed for the martyrs and their families.