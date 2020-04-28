Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz took oath as Federal Minister for Information on Tuesday during a ceremony held at President House.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to him. The new role assumed by Shibli Faraz was vacant since April 2019, when Fawad Chaudhry, who earlier held the information portfolio, took his current office.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister appointed Shibli Faraz as Federal Information Minister, while China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman and former DG ISPR Lt Gen (retired) Asim Bajwa was made Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Joint Secretary Cabinet Taimur Tajammal. According to the notification, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has been removed from the office of SAPM.