LAHORE - Three more COVID-19 patients died in the province on Monday, taking the death toll to 84.

Two COVID-19 patients breathed their last in Lahore and one in Faisalabad.

So far 40 deaths have been reported from Lahore, 22 Rawalpindi, six Multan, three each Faisalabad and Gujrat, two each Gujranwala, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan and one each from Attock, Sargodha, Rajanpur and Toba Tek Singh.

As many as 80 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across the province on Monday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 5526.

Out of total confirmed COVID-19 patients, 1923 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims who recently returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 2749 citizens who either had travel history or fell victim to local transmission. Out of 2669 citizens tested positive for the virus from across the province, the highest number of cases has been reported from Lahore where number reached 1261.

As many as 294 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 225 Gujrat, 149 Gujranwala, 106 Sialkot, 65 Rahim Yar Khan, 57 each Faislabad and Kasur, 55 Jhelum, 53 Sargodha, 49 Vehari, 47 Multan, 38 Jhang, 30 Mandi Bahauddin, 26 each DG Khan and Hafizabad, 20 each Bahawalpur and Mianwali, 19 each Sheikhupura and Attock, 18 Muzaffargarh, 15 Narowal, 12 each Nankana Sahib and Khushab, 11 each Okara, Bahawalnagar and Chiniot, 10 Bhakkar, seven each Pakpattan and Toba Tek Singh, six Khanewal, four each Lodhran and Chakwal and two each Sahiwal and Layyah.

Of the 1923 confirmed COVID-19 preachers, 815 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 Sargodha, 126 Multan, 105 Lodhran, 67 Bhakar, 61 Muzafargarh, 56 Rahim Yar Khan, 54 Jhelum, 46 Vehari, 42 Bahawalpur, 38 Layya, 35 Hafizabad, 33 Mandi Bahauddin, 32 Khushab, 30 Rawalpindi, 28 Nankana Sahib, 27 Bahawalnagar, 26 Narowal, 22 each Rajanpur and Sialkot, 21 Gujranwala, 18 Faisalabad, 16 Attock, 13 Pakpattan, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 Gujrat, eight Sahiwal, seven Narowal, six Khanewal and two Okara.

Out of 768 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 Gujranwala, 25 Sargodha and 23 Faisalabad. Out of 86 COVID-19 patients in Jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, nine DG Khan, seven Gujranwala, three each Sialkot and Jhelum, two Bhakkar and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad.

As per spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 71726 tests have been performed in the province. He said that 1183 patients have recovered and returned home. He said that 22 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units. He said that those with no or mild symptoms are at quarantine centres and isolation wards of public sector hospitals. He urged people to stay at home, frequently wash hands and use hand sanitizer. He advised social distancing and adopting precautionary measures while attending sick family members