Tokyo - Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index rallied more than 2.7 percent on Monday as the Bank of Japan took additional easing steps to support the virus-hit economy. The Nikkei 225 index rose 2.71 percent, or 521.22 points, to close at 19,783.22 while the broader Topix index was up 1.83 percent, or 25.96 points, at 1,447.25. “Details of the announcement were widely anticipated but welcomed as good news,” said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.