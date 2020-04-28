Share:

RAWALPINDI - A woman embraced martyrdom and a minor girl sustained injuries when Indian military opened unprovoked fire by targeting Pakistan’s civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the latest ceasefire violation by Indian army occurred at “Jandrot & Khuiratta Sectors along LoC where they deliberately targeted civilian population on Monday morning.

According to the Pakistan Army’s media wing, the wounded child was later “evacuated and [was] being provided medical care.” Just two weeks ago, Pakistan had summoned an Indian envoy over cross-border shelling, which had killed a child and wounded four civilians. This year, India committed 749 ceasefire violations and deliberately targeted innocent civilians. Last week, a two-year-old boy was martyred by India’s unprovoked shelling along the LoC. Four others, including a 72 year-old woman, sustained serious injuries in the ceasefire violations as Indian troops used artillery and heavy mortars to target civilians.

Indian Charge d’Affaires summoned

Meanwhile, Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned on Monday by Director General South Asia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control.

A 36-year-old woman Yasmeen Sheraz embraced martyrdom in the latest ceasefire violation that occurred in Jandrot and Khuiratta Sector. A foreign ministry statement said that a 9-year-old girl Ateba Zaher, daughter of Zaher Ahmed, resident of Mohra Chattar village sustained serious injuries in Khuiratta Sector.

The Indian military along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) has been targeting civilian population with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons. This year, India committed 882 ceasefire violations.

While condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, the DG underscored that such senseless acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. He said that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The DG called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate all such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. He also urged the Indian side to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.