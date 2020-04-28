Share:

PESHAWAR - Young Doctor Association has expressed

deep concern over the rapid increase of Covid-19 cases in Peshawar among eight health workers including five doctors and asked government to improve protective measures and facilities for health professional fighting against Covid-19. Talking to media persons they said that these incidents are being reported due to lack of protective mechanism for health staff in various

hospital and isolation centers of Peshawar. They said that due to rapid increase

in cases the young doctors demanding of the government to provide latest medical facilities to doctors to perform their duties with efficient manner. They said that during there is no isolation and quarantine facilities for doctors in the hospital who were infected with Covid-19 virus. They demanded to provide best possible environment to doctors who are working in tough environment

in the battle against corona. They also endorsed strict lock down decision of the government and mentioned that the only way to protect the lives of the people is following the social distancing guidelines. President of the YDA Dr Rizsan Kundi said that doctors and government

are working on the same page and they were fully united to fight the disease. He said that due to the cooperative

thinking of the KP health minister

Temor Salim Jaghra, the doctors

and nurses are working day