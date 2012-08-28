KHANEWAL - The family member of kidnapped landlord Ghulam Mohiyuddin Gill of Chak 4/AH alleged the city police were not registering an FIR whereas 20 days has passed since the incident.

They appealed to the DPO Khanewal to take a notice of the situation. Son of the kidnapped landlord Ghulam Mohiuddin said that his father was missing since 17th of Ramazam.

They approached the city police for registration of a case but the police were not ready to register the case. He alleged that the police were providing shelter to the accused involved in his kidnapping.

The relatives of the victims demanded that the Multan RPO and DPO Rai Ejaz Ahmad should order SHO Zulfiqar Aulaq to register the case and trace the kidnapped person.

Meanwhile, the SHO said that he had marked the application of kidnapping case to IO Waryam and he was investigating the case and after knowing the facts and statements from the relatives of the landlord, FIR will be registered.