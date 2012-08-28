KARACHI - Position-holders said that poor law and order situation in the megalopolis created trouble for everyone especially the students. They were talking to media in a ceremony held on Monday at the BIEK in their honour.

The first position-holder, Samina Islam Hirani said that she believes in hardworking and never hired any tutor for exams preparation. She said that she would join medical college to be a doctor, and asserted that she would not leave this profession in future. Kiran Amin (2nd position-holder) said that she was happy with her position. She said, “Conceptual part should be dominant in the examination papers. Girls candidate are rather hardworking than boys hence girls outshone boys in any examination.”

Kinza Murtaza (3rd position-holder) said that terrorism and loadshedding were the burning issues of the country. She acknowledged that her parents and teachers helped her in obtaining the position in the examinations.

CHANGES IN EXAMS’ PATTERN RESULTED IN POSITIVE: Addressing the ceremony, BIEK Chairman Prof Anwar Ahmed Zai congratulated the toppers, their parents and schools on their success.

He said that all top three positions were fetched by a private secondary school, which was good for the private school but it was also a point of concern for those authorities who were running government schools or colleges in the City. “I announced that that every department of the board has become computerised while by next year, scanned pictures of the candidates would be placed on the admit cards.

The board has introduced five versions of examination papers that discouraged the activities of the cheating mafia,” he added. The board chairman said, “In results, 70 per cent female and 30 per cent male participated.”

This ratio may be continued in the admissions to medical colleges, which is really a point of concern for the authorities concerned.” He pointed out that girl candidates sometimes wasted seats in the professional medical colleges while the situation needs the government’s attention.