NEW YORK - As she slipped to a 6-0, 6-1 US Open defeat to Serena Williams on Monday, Francesca Schiavone slumped into the arms of a ballboy on Arthur Ashe Stadium court. The Italian veteran was looking at a double-bagel in her first round tie after being given the run around by the defending champion when she embraced the startled youngster. World number one Williams, seeking her 17th Grand Slam title and fifth US Open crown, showed no mercy against her opponent, who won the French Open in 2010 and was a finalist in Paris the following year, conceding just 23 points in the 60-minute romp. "I don't need a hug in that moment. I needed a game, points," said the 33-year-old former French Open champion. "I went to the ballboy to say, 'Well, that's tough.' It was just a joke." –AFP