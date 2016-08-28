LAHORE - A PPP leader has accused the government of receiving heavy loans to run daily affairs.

“The government to date has done nothing to address the harsh woes like loadshedding, price hike, unemployment, availability of drinking water, healthcare and education,” said Abid Hussain Siddiqui yesterday.

The leader of Pakistan People’s Party held that the government’s focus is on spending the public funds on Metro train, roads, bridges and other costly projects which do not count for addressing the basic problems of the poor.

“It is paradoxical that the government on the one hand is privatising the institutions which are going in loss, while on the other hand it is building highly costly project like Metro Train which have to run on the government subsidy.