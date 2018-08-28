Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani said that a project of desalination plants to treat sea water is under consideration to overcome water shortage in the port city.

This he stated while talking to media after presiding a meeting at Karachi Water and Sewerage Board headquarter on Monday. The meeting was attended by KW&SB managing director, all deputy managing directors, engineers and others. The minister said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership with a big hope given the portfolio of local government to him and assigned a target to resolve the issues of all local government departments.

He said that stern action would be taken against ghost employees and salary would be released only to employees performing their duties. He further informed that the city has facing acute water shortage but he asked the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) officers to ensure that water is distribute in fair manner across the city.

He also directed the officials and employees of the KW&SB to ensure their presence in officer on time and perform their duties honestly. “Special measure should be taken to provide water supply which were deprived of water supply and repair the leak supply lines on immediate basis,” Ghani directed.

He demanded the K-Electric provide power supply to the KW&SB on cheaper rates as it is providing electricity to welfare organisation, it is worth to mentioning here that currently K-Electric provide electricity to the KW&SB on industrial rates.

Earlier, KW&SB managing director and other officials briefed the minister about current shortage of water supply in the city and other relevant issues. The minister has assured the KW&SB officials for his full cooperate and issues of water board will be solved priority basis including worker rights.