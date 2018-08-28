Share:

QUETTA - A 10-member cabinet for Balochistan government took oath Monday in a ceremony held at Governor House Balochistan.

Members of Balochistan Assembly, Speaker Balochistan Assembly, heads of political parties, eminent persons from different walks of life and secretaries of various government departments were present on the occasion to witness the oath-taking ceremony.

Mir Mohammad Arif Mohammad Hassani, Noor Mohammad Dumar and Sardar Sarfaraz Chakar Domki were among those who were sworn in.

The provincial cabinet also includes Nawabzada Tariq Khan Magsi, Engr. Zmarak Khan Achakzai, Mr. Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, and Mir Zia ullah Langov.

Mir Nassebullah Marri, Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani, and Mr. Saleem Ahmed Khosa also took oath to become part of the government of the province.