SIALKOT/TOBA TEK SINGH - Gepco has announced punishments for 831 Gepco employees including seven executive engineers (XENs) and 93 subdivisional officers (SDOs) for corruption and power abuse. According to CEO Zahid Saleem, Gepco has taken stern action against its seven XENs, 93 SDOs, 433 line superintendents, 127 line staff and 163 clerical staff for corruption after conducting inquiries against them.

Senior Gepco officials added that final warnings had been given to the seven XENs, show cause notices issued to 83 SDOs, the annual increments and promotions of eight SDOs stopped, one SDO was compulsorily retired and one was dismissed from service on the charges of corruption and power abuse. In addition, the promotions of 199 other Gepco employees were held while nine other employees were terminated from their jobs.

KIDNAPPING, RAPE: Five unknown armed persons kidnapped local landlord Iftikhar Ahmed's daughter Arooj Shehzadi (19) at gunpoint near her house in village Bhakhareywali-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil. Police have registered a case with no arrest or recovery, in this regard.

A married woman was raped by the owner of an electronics shop in Daska city. According to the FIR, Kainat Bibi went to the electronics shop of accused Basharat Kaleem to buy some electrical appliances. Accused took her to a secret retiring room adjacent to the shop and forcibly raped her.

Accused also blackmailed her forcing her to keep close her lips, saying that he had also filmed the offence. Daska City police have registered a case with no arrest.

RELEASE ON BAIL: Judicial Magistrate Abid Mehr released on bail a boy who was arrested for allegedly attacking DC's driver Akhtar Nadeem and damaging his car when the car had hit Hassanul Haq's motorcycle.

The FIR was registered as a cross version under sections 427 and 506 of PPC against Hassanul Haq. Earlier, city police had registered an FIR against DC's driver Akhtar Nadeem for driving carelessly and hitting his bike in violation of one way traffic near general bus stand on the complaint of Hassanul Haq. After his release on bail, he said that during arrest he was allegedly tortured by city policemen in police station.

MNA-elect thanks voters for their confidence

Pleased over his victory in general elections, MNA-elect from NA-180 Nadeem Abbas Cheema thanked the people of his constituency for honouring him with their confidence.

During an address to a public gathering here, he said that his constituency was one of the most backward areas of the country. He vowed to spare no effort for the development of the area. "The previous lawmakers deprived the locals of basic necessities of life by embezzling the funds released for public welfare," he flayed.

He maintained that serving the people of NA-180 was his duty and he would perform this duty with missionary zeal.

PP-152 Numberdar Sufi Akram Kamboh, General Councillor Asad Riaz and other notables were present on the occasion.

