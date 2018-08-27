Share:

Rawalpindi-On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kalim Imam, 23 traffic wardens including a female have been promoted to the rank of inspector.

A ceremony was organised to decorate the wardens with their news ranks at Traffic Headquarters, Race Course here on Monday.

On the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan was the chief guest while Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Sajid Khokhar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic Headquarters Taimoor Khan and other senior police officers were also present.

CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf, while addressing the ceremony, said every officer wanted timely promotion and with the grace of Allah Almighty the 23 wardens have been promoted to rank of inspector as per their seniority and performance.

He said the newly promoted officers should serve the people with dedication, commitment and honesty.

“The duties of the newly promoted wardens have increased. I felicitate my heartiest congratulation to the wardens,” he said. He advised the wardens to behave with citizens and road users politely. CPO Abbas Ahsan also spoke on the occasion and hailed the service of traffic wardens.

Among the newly promoted traffic wardens were Muhammad Junaid, Nasir Mehmood, Sher Dil Khan, Imran Safdar Mughal, Humayun Mehmood, Navid Qadir, Ms Tahira Kanwal, Muhammad Nadim Riaz, Husnnain Altaf Malik, Adnan Shaukat, Khurram Shehzad, Kamran Siddique, Sarfraz Ahmed, Asghar Mehmood, Muhammad Ashiq, Muhammad Zulqarnain, Nadim Abbas, Faheem Akhter, Muhammad Irfan, Khurram Nazir, Imran Khan, Muhammad Yasir and Syed Atif Ali.