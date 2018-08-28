Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said India has a nefarious design to expel the Kashmiris from the occupied territory and settle Indian citizens on their land to change the demography of the occupied state.

"India is hatching conspiracies to abolish Article-35-A and Article-370 of its constitution with a clear purpose to change the disputed character of Kashmir and alter the demography of the territory," President Masood said, while addressing a gathering of Kashmiri refugees at Ambore in AJK late Sunday.

The refugees residing in the camp were forced to take shelter in Azad Kashmir after being terrorised by Indian Occupation forces between 1989 and 2000. The president said that despite Indian oppression and tyranny, the Kashmiris were united to oppose the conspiracies tooth and nail. He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir whether they are children, youth or old are offering matchless sacrifices to complete Pakistan by liberating their motherland from Indian clutches.

Terming India a guileful enemy, Masood Khan said that Indian government earlier forced 2.5 million Kashmiris to leave their homes and took shelter in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in 1947, 1965, 1971 and 1989 besides slaughtering around half million of Kashmiris in Jammu in 1947. This all reflects Indian nefarious designs to exterminate Muslim population of Kashmir to turn the Muslim majority of the state into a minority.

Now Indian government, President Masood went on to say, intended to settle so-called refugees of West Pakistan and its citizen from Punjab, Rajistan, Bihar and other Indian states. He assured the refugees from occupied Kashmir that the governments of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir would take care of all their needs by providing them with food, residences, and facilities of health and education.

He said that government would never discriminate between the local population and the refugees from occupied Kashmir. He also pledged that quota reserved for the children of refugees in government jobs and educational institutions would be implemented in letter and spirit. He further said that the government would consider the demand of the refugees for the provision of land for the graveyard, construction of the road within the camp and provision of clean drinking water.

The gathering was also addressed by commissioner rehabilitation of AJK Government Ataullah Ata, President refugees camp Shaheem Ahmed, Ghulam Hussain Butt, and Abdul Ahad Lone.