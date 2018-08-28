Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Elderly Kashmiri politician, sitting Member of AJK Legislative Assembly and Senior Adviser to AJK government Khan Bakhader Khan died on Monday after prolonged illness. He was above 85.

Funeral for the departed soul was offered at the AJK University ground in the state's capital here. AJK ministers, members of Legislative Assembly, AJK Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Zia - besides judges and officials of senior and subordinate judiciary, officials of AJK government and the political activists as well as people from various walks of life attended the funeral.

Later on, his body was drove to his native town of Hajeera in Poonch division where he will be laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at 3pm on Tuesday (today).

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan have expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of KB Khan. In their separate messages of condolence, the two leaders lauded the long distinguished career of late Khan in the Kashmir freedom struggle and politics.

They prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with courage.