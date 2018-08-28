Share:

PESHAWAR - The Awami National Party Parliamentary Board Monday announced to award party ticket to Samar Bilour, the widow of Shaheed Haroon Bilour , to contest bye-election on the vacant seat of PK-78 Peshawar.

Election on the seat was suspended following the martyrdom of Haroon Bilour in a suicide attack on his corner meeting during electioneering in Peshawar. The decision was taken in the ANA parliamentary board meeting which was attended by Sardar Hussain Babak, Aimal Wali Khan, Khurshed Khattak and Syed Shahid Raza.

The ANP parliamentary board also announced names of other ticket holders for the seats of provincial assembly which fell vacant due to winning candidates’ preference for the National Assembly while on PK-23 Shangla re-polling will be held due less number of women voters’ participation.

For PK-07 Swat the party awarded ticket to Waqar Ahmad, PK-44 Sawabi Ghulam Hassan, PK-53 Mardan Ahmad Bahadar Khan, PK-61 Nowshera Pervez Ahmad Khan while for PK-63 Shahid Khattak was awarded the ticket.