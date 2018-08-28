Share:

LAHORE (PR) The residents acknowledged the efforts of Lahore cantonment board for disposing the animal wastes on Eidul Azha. The cantonment board administration did the job following a comprehensive planning. The three-day cleanliness operation had been launched by CEO Imran Gulzar, Addl. CEO Ammara Aamir and chief sanitary inspector Syed Amjad Ali Shah along with his team under the supervision of Station commander. Extra labor had been hired by the cantonment board that comprised of 50 pick ups, 15 tractors and other vehicles to remove the wastes of the sacrificial animals No complaints have been made against the offal and other waste material lying in streets, plots or roadsides. The administration had already distributed plastic bags before Eid to dispose the offal while all the officers personally monitored this cleanliness operation. Executive officer Imram Gulzar remained in the field personally for three days and instructed the staff regarding the work.

Vice chairman Shahid Ali Sheikh also visited different wards and appreciated the hard work done by the staff. Not only cantt borad, civic authorities of different wards took part in this operation to complete the daily task on time during eid days. The residents of Cantt lauded the efforts cantonment board and their staff for their tremendous job.