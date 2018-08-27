Share:

Islamabad-The committee formed to utilise the heritage public office buildings will conduct a countrywide survey to report the condition of state buildings in first phase of the utilisation process, said the statement issued.

The statement said that minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, and National History & Literary Heritage Division, Shafqat Mahmood chaired the first meeting of the Committee to suggest best possible utilisation of heritage buildings at the committee room of National History and Literary Heritage Division.

While chairing the meeting, minister said that heritage buildings in our country are our asset and it is vital to not only protect these buildings but also turn these buildings into public places which are accessible to people. He said that we will take along provinces in the process. The meeting also discussed different proposals regarding the utilization of governor houses and state guest houses etc.

In order to give condition survey report (CSR), the chair formed regional committees including Regional Committee Karachi , headed by Samar Ali Khan, Architect; Regional Committee Lahore headed by Nayyar Ali Dada, Architect; Regional Committee Peshawar headed by Naeem Safi, Designer; Regional Committee Islamabad headed by Asma Rashid Khan, Director Foundation Art DVVY; and Regional Committee Quetta.

The chair directed the heads of regional committees to give progress report within two weeks. Secretary National History & Literary Heritage Division, Engr. Aamir Hasan was also present in the meeting. The prime minister in his maiden speech to the nation emphasized the need to take austerity measures that affect the welfare of the nation.

With the objective, he has set up a committee headed by the Federal Minister for National History & Literary Heritage Division Mr. Shafqat Mahmood and a number of experts in the field of architecture, visual arts, designing etc.