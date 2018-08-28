Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal has said that 169 development schemes are going on in Sindh Health Department at the cost of Rs12,500 millions and they should be completed in stipulated time in order to facilitate the masses.

This she said while presiding over a meeting of Health Department here in her office on Monday. Additional Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar and other officers also attended the meeting.

The chief secretary briefed the minister regarding technical, administrative, development and procurement, monitoring and inspection wings of Health Department. She asked to make more effective the role of Sindh Health Care Commission to facilitate the masses.

She also directed to regularise the salaries of the employees of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto accident, emergency, ancillary services complex at Civil Hospital Karachi and burns ward should be completed at the complex at earliest.

The minister said that breast cancer in women was on rise and beside a comprehensive research on the subject and an awareness campaign should be launched at a large scale to create awareness among the women to adopt preventive measures.

She stressed upon the officers for capacity building of the work force of the department. The meeting was informed that on the orders of the water commission eight incinerators have been installed in seven public sector hospitals such as Jinnah, Lyari, Civil Hospitals Karachi, Hyderbad, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad.