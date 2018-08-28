Share:

KHAIRPUR - A couple was found dead in a quarter of Civil Hospital, Khairpur on Monday. The deceased were identified as Sepco line superintended Khair Meerani and his wife Raheela, a staff nurse. On received information B-section police reached on the spot and took bodies into custody and later, handed over to their heirs after autopsy from the civil hospital.

A pistol was found from the incident place whoever they probing that it has murder or suicide. Further investigation was underway, police said.