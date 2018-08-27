Share:

Recently, the contractors of Bahria Town have donated Rs67.5 million Supreme Court of Pakistan’s funds for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams and the cheque was deposited in the dams fund set up by Supreme Court. Previously, the Town has too deposited 42.6 million rupees as donation from its staff for the dam fund.

The funds should be used for the construction of the dams properly for bringing development in the country. Hence, building dams is very much necessary for our state to have the water security in future. We expect that the funds would be correctly used on buildings the dams.

SHAKEEL P KHAN,

Kech, August 8.