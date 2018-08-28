Share:

GUJRANWALA/ SAMBRIAL - Two persons were killed in firing by rivals at Dargahi Wala on Monday.

It was reported that there was an enmity between Malhi and Namberdar group. On Monday, Ashfaq Chattha and Akram Chattha of Namberdar group stood in the street when their rivals appeared in a car and opened fire at them. Resultantly, both Ashfaq Chattha and Akram Chattha sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. The accused succeeded in fleeing away.

Later, dozens of relatives of the deceased gathered at Nawab Chowk, GT Road and protested against police negligence by putting the dead bodies on the road. They demanded immediate arrest of the murderers.

In Sambrial, a teenage boy and a woman died in different incidents of electrocution here on Monday.

According to police, Sameer, 19, son of Zafar Iqbal, resident of Ghumnawali village touched an iron gate which was in contact with a naked electricity wire. Resultantly, he received severe electric shocks and died on the spot. In another incident, a 40-year-old woman, Nasim Bibi, resident of Sahowala, died after she received electric shocks from a pedestal fan.