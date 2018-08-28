Share:

KANDHKOT - A large number of citizens of Kashmore took out a rally demanding the government to establish Kashmore University on Monday. The rally was led by Dr Mahar Chand, Dr Hazoor Bux, Hafiz Nasrullah Channa, Mir Faaique Khan, Abdul Rahman and others.

Addressing the rally, they said that Kashmore district is the bordering district with two provinces as its northern part connected with Balochistan while its western part connected with Punjab so it will be hub of learning.

Most of students are compelled to studying in other districts of Sindh such as Karachi, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Nawabshah and other parts of country, they added.

They said that establishing of general university is need of the hour for the citizens of Kashmor and adjoining areas. They appealed from prime minister, chief minister and other concerned for approval establishing of an engineering or medical university.

It is worthy to mention here that there is no any girls’ college throughout Kashmore while they are compelled to study in higher secondary schools however there is no any teaching faculty for higher secondary classes.

Compelling girls are engaged private tutors on huge fees and prepare for medical or engineering tests whereas poor girls are deprived from taking private tuitions owing to financial constraints.

The establishment of general university will benefit not only students of Sindh especially district Kashmore but it will be equally for other provinces such as Dera Bugti and Sibi district of Balochistan and Rajan Pur.