ISLAMABAD - Federal Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza congratulated Arshad Nadeem and Nargis Hazra for winning bronze medals in the 18th Asian Games 2018, underway in Indonesia.

Arshad claimed bronze medal in the javelin throw event. His throw distance was 80.75 meter, which is also a new national record. In her message, Dr Fahmida lauded the performance of Arshad and hoped that he would continue to perform well and win more laurels for the country at international level.

The minister also congratulated Nargis Hazara, a young 19-year-old girl from Quetta, who earned bronze medal in the Asian Games 2018 in the 68 kg weight category of karate event. Dr Fahmida said: “Pakistan is proud of the medal winners and also those, who fought their hearts out and tried to hold aloft Pakistan flag across the world. Winning or losing doesn’t matter, the thing that matters is how one display his or her talent. I am very happy that our country is blessed with such a great talent and I hope they will continue to bring more medals and joy for the countrymen.”